Coronavirus related fatalities in US surge past 30,000

Washington D.C. [US], April 17 (ANI): Coronavirus related fatalities in the US continued to surge even as US President Donald Trump announced a phased approach to ease restrictions of movement.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, by Friday 10:00 AM, the death toll stood at 33,286 out of which more than 11,000 deaths have been reported from New York alone.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 6,71,349.

Meanwhile, Trump has unveiled a three phase plan to reopen the states from coronavirus lockdown.

"My administration is issuing new federal guidelines that will allow governors to take a phased and deliberate approach to reopen their individual states," The Hill quoted Trump as saying.

However, the guidance plan does not specify a timeline for relaxing social distancing restrictions. (ANI)

