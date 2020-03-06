Coronavirus: Restrictions imposed on some APIs, says Union Minister Mandaviya

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Shipping, and Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the government has imposed short term restrictions on some active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) with regards to coronavirus preparedness.

Speaking to media, Mandaviya said, "To avoid shortage of medicines in the country, suggestions have been made by a Task Force. A permanent group of ministers keeps reviewing that. We export as well as import APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and intermediates. In the case of some APIs, a crisis may occur in the country in the future, if they are exported. We have imposed short-term restrictions on such APIs with regard to coronavirus."

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 on Thursday after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh tested positive. (ANI)

