Coronavirus: Restrictions on inbound passengers at Leh airport

Leh [India], Mar 20 (ANI): In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ladakh administration has rolled out an order stating that no commercial flights would be allowed to land at Leh carrying inbound passengers.

Airplanes carrying only residents of Ladakh, civilian officers and officers of uniformed forces serving in the region would be allowed to land at the airport.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 206, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection in the country which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

