Coronavirus scare: Doctors urge precautions, preventions; advise Namaste

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): As the number of coronavirus cases in India continues to rise, the medical fraternity across urged people to not panic and keep taking precautions to tackle the threat.

"New viruses keep coming every few years, like SARS virus and swine flu. Coronavirus is a new virus, but it is to be understood that the virus behaves like other viruses such as H1N1 and influenza. If anyone is infected, it is important that they isolate themselves," said Dr Neeraj Jain, Department of Chest Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The doctors advise that people should keep on taking precautions such as washing hands repeatedly, not touching any surface without reason. People with coughs should be extra cautious and cover their face with masks.

"It is our personal responsibility that we should isolate ourselves, when we have no idea how many cases in our community. We should also take extra care of people who are prone to illnesses and diseases.. We should take regular precautions such as going to crowded places, so the transmission rate stays low," Dr Jain added.

Meanwhile, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, Director of Indian Council of Medical Research, stated that prevention is one of the best ways as vaccination against coronavirus might take some months to develop.

"80-85 are infected as of now, but we are a population of 135 crore people. The virus has not spread to a large extent, but we do not take certain precautions, chances of infection spreading to more people will increase," said Dr Gangakhedkar.

"In this scenario, the best thing to do would be taking the usual precautions such as washing hands repeatedly, avoid touching face and mouth and wearing masks if you have coughs or colds," he added.

KK Aggarwal, Former President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), recommended the use of 'Namaste', to decrease the transmission rate of the coronavirus.

"In India, only 0.1 per million population is being infected, as compared to US (5 per million), China (50 per million), or Italy (250 per million). This shows that there is no community spread of the virus in the nation. Deaths will occur, as the virus has a 3 per cent mortality rate. So, two deaths among 80 infected people is normal, and is not a panic-inducing situation."

So far, two deaths due to the infection have been reported in the country.

A 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had died due to co-morbidity -- diabetes and hypertension -- at a Delhi hospital on Friday. India had on Thursday reported its first death from coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

