Coronavirus scare: IndiGo waives-off charges on existing, new bookings made till March 31

New Delhi [India] Mar 7, (ANI): Amid a coronavirus scare, IndiGo on Saturday announced that it will not charge any fee on the rescheduling of domestic and international flights booked from March 12-March 31.

There will be no change fees for flights already booked between March 12- March 31, the airline said in a statement.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said in a release, "We understand that some passengers are concerned about committing to travel, given the current coronavirus issue. To take this anxiety away and make their travel hassle-free, we are waiving our normal change fees on all travel during the next two weeks and for all new bookings made in that period."

"It will enable our customers to book their flights at affordable fares, with the flexibility of rescheduling, without change fees, if needed. Whilst the coronavirus is a very serious challenge for us all, we believe that measures such as this will help alleviate its effect on India's travel," he added.

These will cater to the essential travel needs of our customers who are looking out for flexible flying options. (ANI)

