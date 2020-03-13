Coronavirus scare: Schools, colleges and universities in Punjab shut till March 31

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): As part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has announced that all government and private schools of the State will remain closed till March 31.

The examinations, however, would continue as per the schedule, said Punjab Government on Friday.

"All government and private colleges and universities will remain closed till March 31 in the State as precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic," Singla said.

The Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said that this decision has been taken on the directions of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in view of the threat of coronavirus.

"As this virus is spreading all over the world. Punjab CM had issued directions to the higher education department to take precautionary measures to prevent the spreading of coronavirus," he added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the Health Ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)

