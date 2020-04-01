Coronavirus: Several Assamese attended Delhi Tablighi gathering

Dispur (Assam) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Scores of Assamese people, who were in Delhi's Tablighi Markaz, are still in the national capital, said Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday. The Markaz came in the spotlight on Monday after 24 men evacuated from the building were tested positive for Covid-19.

"Several people from Assam are also present in Nizamuddin (Delhi) who had gone to attend the religious congregation arranged by Tablighi Jamaat. First list has come consisting the names of 299 people and second list consists of 157 persons," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that 1,107 Markaz evacuees have been quarantined.

"After the matter came to the fore, 1548 people have been brought out of Markaz. 24 COVID-19 positive cases have been found. Out of 1548, 441 people were asymptomatic and now have been admitted to hospitals. No symptoms have been found in 1,107 people and they have been sent to quarantine," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

With the addition of 24 case from (Tablighi Jamaat) Markaz, Delhi's coronavirus positive cases has reached 97. Out of these, 41 cases are of foreign travel and 22 cases are the family members of those who returned from abroad.

The national capital has so far seen two deaths.

According to the Health and Family Welfare, the total confirmed cases in the country rose to 1251 on Tuesday and the death toll reached to 32. (ANI)

