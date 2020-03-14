Coronavirus : Shortage of masks, sanitisers in Noida, Ghaziabad

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, there is a shortage of branded face masks and hand sanitisers in the Noida and Ghaziabad areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Anup Khanna, President of Noida Medical Association, said: "In the last few days, there has been a sudden rise in the demand for masks and hand sanitizers. However, everything has a limit, so the shortage of these products is bound to happen."

"We are selling the products at the same rates that are applied to us. We have also issued a circular through the chemist association, that every pharmacy should display a list of different masks and their prices outside the shop," said Khanna.

Khanna also urged everyone to ask for the receipts of the purchased products, and not to accept products without it.

"There is no need to panic in this situation, however people should use sanitizers more than masks, as masks are required by those who are suffering from coughs or colds," he added.

Meanwhile, several store operators have claimed that the demand for branded masks and sanitizers has increased among the public, and these are currently not available in the stores.

"We received stock of the products yesterday, which has since been sold out. We do not have branded products like Dettol or Savlon," said a store operator.

Customers too have complained that locals products are available in plenty while branded products are out of stock.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 84. So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.

A 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had died due to co-morbidity -- diabetes and hypertension -- at a Delhi hospital on Friday. (ANI)



