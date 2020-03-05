Coronavirus: Special prayer at Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): A special prayer was performed at the Chilkur Balaji Temple here in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide.

The chief priests of the temple recited the 'Apamarjana Stotram' and 'Sudarshana Ashtakam' prayers to contain the outbreak, according to a release by Rangarajan Acharya, Chief Priest, Chilkur Balaji Temple.

"Special ritual was done to ward off nCoV virus through Apamarjana Puja... Around 2,000 devotees participated in the special prayers at the temple. The special 'Aparjana stotram' prayer evokes the various forms of Hindu deities -- Vishnu and Sudarshana Chakra -- to purge as well as protect their bodies and mind from various sicknesses," the release said.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said there are 28 cases of coronavirus in the country.

Globally, deaths due to Covid-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

