Coronavirus symptomatic man commits suicide in UP's Shamli

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Amid the reports of the rising death toll due to coronavirus, a man symptomatic of COVID-19 infection has committed suicide in quarantine ward of a hospital in Shamli district on Thursday.

"A COVID-19 symptomatic man has committed suicide in quarantine ward of a hospital in Shamli district. His report is awaited. Further investigation is underway," said Jasjit Kaur, Shamli District Magistrate, while speaking to ANI.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1965 on Thursday after 131 people confirmed positive in the past 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 1764 COVID-19 active cases in the country and 50 people have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

