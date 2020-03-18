Coronavirus: Telangana jail authorities cancel routine meetings of inmates with visitors

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, prison authorities in Telangana have barred visitors from meeting the inmates in person as part of the routine "mulaqat".

According to Prisons Department officials, the Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services intend to initiate precautionary measures in prisons in view of the spiralling coronavirus cases.

Officials said that all "mulaqats" of prisoners (meetings of prisoners with visitors) have been cancelled in all prisons in Telangana state with immediate effect from Tuesday to "reduce movement and exposure of prisoners to ensure social distancing" and for maintaining proper hygienic condition and safety of the inmates.

They added that all family members, relatives and friends of inmates are requested not to come to meet in person to prisons. Officials shared that they may avail telephone facility and e-Mulaqats to talk with inmates until the lifting of these restrictions. (ANI)

