Coronavirus: Telangana's Vikarabad registers first 4 cases, all linked to Tabligh

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], April 05 (ANI): Vikarabad town here on Sunday registered the first four cases of coronavirus. All four cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event, which was held in New Delhi last month.

All four patients were in Anantagiri isolation centre and have now been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital. Police are now trying to trace and track those in contact with these corona patients.

Authorities swung into action after the detection of new cases. Parigi town's DSP Srinivas appealed to the people not to come out of houses as Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in the area, has been imposed.

Teji Reddy, the Municipal Commissioner of Parigi, said that special arrangements are being made for the distribution of essential commodities to the public, so that they do not come out of their houses.

The Telangana state has so far reported nearly 270 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

