Coronavirus themed robots sanitise containment zone in Chennai

ANI | Updated: May 21, 2020 06:08 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): Coronavirus themed robots were deployed in a containment zone in Chennai on Wednesday to sanitise the area.
Gowtham, the designer of the robots said, "It can store around 30 litres of disinfectant. This is a prototype, we are building better ones."
These robots were carried by a three-wheeler auto which was also based on corona theme.
12,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tamil Nadu while 84 deaths have been reported in the state due to the disease so far.
A total of 1,06,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

