Coronavirus threat: IndiGo suspends Kolkata-Guangzhou flights from Feb 6

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): In the wake of the threat posed by the deadly coronavirus, IndiGo Airlines on Saturday announced the suspension of its flight operations between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6 to February 27.

"In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of Coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 6 until February 25, and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 until February 26, 2020. These are purely temporary and precautionary measures," the IndiGo said in a statement.

"We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers," it added.

