Coronavirus threat : Mandatory health screening of passengers from China at 7 Indian airports

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): In the backdrop of the threat posed by coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that thermal health screening of passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong has now been extended to seven airports across India.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has mandated the health screening of passengers coming from China at three airports i.e. Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai.

As per the Health Ministry, the seven airports include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

This is being done as a preventive measure against the outbreak of the deadly Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. All seven identified airports have airports signage displayed boldly at the strategic locations.

So far, the fatal virus has claimed 41 lives including one death from Wuhan city in China.

Last week, the Centre has directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to make all logistics support and arrangement immediately with regard to screening of passengers arriving in India from China amidst coronavirus outbreak in China.

"For health screening at airports, thermal screening of passengers to be undertaken. Provision of space at the pre-immigration area with logistics to install the thermal cameras to be made at these airports. Airlines staff to bring the passengers to the Health counters before the immigration check," said the official.

An advisory has been issued for strict implementation at seven identified airports on 'Novel Corona Virus Disease'.

"In order to facilitate early isolation, In-flight announcements are being by the airlines (which are directly coming from any airport in China including Hong Kong) requesting passengers with history of fever and cough and history of travel to Wuhan City in last 14 days to self-declare at port of arrival or to State Health Authorities," said the official.

"Airlines staff has been directed guide the passengers in filling up the self-reporting forms before disembarkation so that the filled up format can be checked by APHO staff on arrival," said the official adding that operational procedures recommended by International Air Transport Association (IATA) to manage suspected communicable disease on board an aircraft.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry has issued a health advisory for travellers against the threat of coronavirus in the neighbouring countries. (ANI)

