Coronavirus threat : Odisha Health Department issues advisory

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): In the backdrop of the threat posed by the coronavirus (nCoV), the Odisha government on Saturday issued an advisory with the precautionary measures required to be taken.

The decision to send an advisory came after a meeting was held at the National Health Mission (NHM) office here.

"In view of reported novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in China and also few cases of other parts of the country i.e. Maharastra, Telangana and Kerala, it has become a necessity to closely monitor the situation and create the facilities for management," Director of Odisha Public Health said in the order.

The letter added, "The Airport Authority of India (AAI) based at Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda will be requested to facilitate entry of screening and issue instruction for airlines to follow the international civil aviation guideline for managing and notifying anybody reporting illness on flights originating from China and disembarking India directly or indirectly."

The Health Department also asked the airport authority in these locations to establish a screening centre and report the identification of such cases to the health officials of the districts and Capital Hospital director, Bhubaneswar in case of Biju Pattnaik International Airport.

"The SCB Medical College & Hospital, VSS Medical College and Hospital and Capital Hospital will function as nodal centres for isolation and treatment of such cases. The superintendent of three hospitals along with the district headquarters hospital, Jharsuguda will also function as the nodal centres for isolation and management of cases reported to them," read the release.

It added, "Any travel-related cases reported to the community would be picked up and contact shall be followed up by the integrated disease surveillance program as per the interim guideline of the World Health Organisation (WHO)."

The release said that the SCB Medical College & Hospital, VSS Medical College and Hospital and Capital Hospital will function as nodal centres for isolation and treatment of such cases.

It added that the superintendent of three hospitals along with the district headquarters hospital, Jharsuguda will also function as the nodal centres for isolation and management of cases reported to them.

Adding that the services of the departments like anaesthesia, ENT, microbiology, pathology or any other departments can be availed as and when required, the statement further said that the National Institute of Virology, Pune has been fully geared up to receive the samples of the nCoV.

"Drugs and consumables may be indented to the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) During non-availability of hospital stocks, they may be locally purchased to ensure free treatment under Universal Health Coverage (UHC)," release added.

The Health Department also requested the PPT Hospital and the Railway authorities to create their own facilities for isolation and management of such cases as this condition is travel-related. (ANI)

