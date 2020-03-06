Coronavirus: UGC asks students to avoid gatherings

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the University Grants Commission has issued an advisory to universities asking students to avoid large gatherings on campuses.

"Avoid large gathering on campus, any student or staff with travel history to COVID-19 affected countries or in contact with an infected person in the last 28 days should be home quarantined for 14 days," the advisory added.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan earlier today held a review meeting with states over preparedness for coronavirus. State governments have been asked to keep the testing and quarantine facilities, isolation wards and labs in active readiness.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 today.

COVID-19 has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)