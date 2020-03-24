Coronavirus: UP govt issues new guidelines for lockdown period

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the lockdown period till March 31.

In its new notice, the Yogi Adityanath led government has stated that any person moving out of the districts where lockdown has been imposed or entering the district will now have to take permission from the local authorities.

"Before giving entry at the border of the districts, medical examination will be conducted. The emergency cases will only be allowed to enter the districts."

"The data of all the private hospitals will be acquired by the government soon and 200 isolation centres will be made in the state soon."

The movement of all those who have been designated as part of the essential services will not be stopped. This includes vegetable vendors and milk suppliers.

Grocery shops will be allowed to open from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

In India, 446 people have fallen prey to COVID-19 out which 36 have been cured, informed Health Ministry.

So far, nine people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. (ANI)

