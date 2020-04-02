Coronavirus: Vadodara man with travel history to Sri Lanka passes away, 4 family members under treatment

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient with a travel history to Sri Lanka passed away on Thursday after battling with the lethal infection.

He was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara on March 19.

"A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient lost his life today morning. He had a history of travel to Sri Lanka and he was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara on 19 March," said S Agarwal, Vadodara Collector.

Four members of his family, who have also tested positive for the virus, are undergoing treatment, he said.

On Wednesday, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Gujarat, said that eight more people have tested COVID-19 positive.



All the eight positive cases are from Ahmedabad. The condition of 66 people out of 82 in the state is stable while three persons are on ventilator support.



The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest bulletin said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths. (ANI)

