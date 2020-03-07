Coronavirus: Visitors prohibited at India, Bangladesh Joint Retreat Ceremony at West Bengal's Fulbari

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Mar 7, (ANI): Civilian entry at the Joint Retreat Ceremony between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) has been restricted from Saturday in view of coronavirus.

The Joint Retreat Ceremony takes place at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Fulbari border.

"Entry is prohibited for the visitors to watch the ICP parade due to coronavirus," read a message written in English and Bengali put up at the ICP in Fulbari.

Meanwhile, the Beating Retreat public parade ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been suspended till further orders, in view of coronavirus.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Narain Jeet, Police Post Incharge at Attari in Amritsar, said that the ceremony has been suspended till further orders amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The restrictions came into place after two persons from Hoshiarpur tested positive for COVID-19.

Till late on Saturday 34 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in India. The virus has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally. (ANI)

