Coronavirus: West Bengal PSC postpones all written exams till Apr 5

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed all written exams scheduled between March 21 to April 5.

The state has so far seen two confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, and four deaths as of 9 am on March 21.

However, 23 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. (ANI)