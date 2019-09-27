Corporates mull on diversity, inclusion in the insurance sector in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The first edition of "Dive In" - the global movement for diversity and inclusion in the insurance sector was concluded here on Thursday with broader discussions on themes like gender diversity, conscious and unconscious bias, disability inclusion, LGBTQ inclusion, cultural diversity, women in leadership, mental health and generational diversity.

It was organised by Anviti Insurance Brokers in collaboration with AIG, Lloyd's and Swiss Re. This initiative brought forth the discussion on diversity and inclusion in the current industry scenario and the ways to develop inclusive workplace cultures in businesses.

"The mission of Dive In movement has been to enable people and raise awareness beyond traditional descriptions of diversity among firms. Since its inception in 2015, Dive In has had 4 successful editions across 33 countries. The fifth festival in Bengaluru aimed at highlighting the bigger impact that diversity and inclusion bring to all fronts" read the press release.

Commenting on the occasion, Jonathan Pipe, CEO and Principal Officer, Anviti Insurance Brokers said, "Working in different cultures has made me understand how people work and has made me sensible towards my colleagues' priorities. Studies show from far more eloquent people, the business upside, the innovation and profits, but I wish that we didn't have to be talking about profits. I wish we were doing it because it's the right thing. Profits may come, may not come but what I want to do is to create an environment where people feel safe, not threatened and not discriminated against."

"When you have people across ethnicities in your organisation, you focus on facts and make unbiased decisions. I believe that the hierarchical barriers need to be broken and people working with you should be allowed to speak their minds and inclusive decisions should be made at every step. This makes a crucial difference in the way you handle business," he said.

Amit Kalra, MD and Head, Swiss Re Bangalore, said "The objective of Dive In is to celebrate the spirit of diversity. Though we have a long way to go, I am happy that there has been quite a lot of traction towards this movement in India" (ANI)

