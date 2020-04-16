Corporation health team collects data, cleans Belgachia slum area in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Kolkata Corporation health team on Thursday conducted door-to-door visit to collect data and sanitise Kolkata's Belgachia slum area with the help of police.

A team of thirty people with two medical personnel and councilor Santanu Sen visited the area following an initiative to spread awareness about the coronavirus.

"It is an initiative in which we have constituted a team of 30 people to visit door to door and spread awareness about COVID-19," Sen told ANI.

Sen was seen urging people to cooperate with the medical staff and give the correct information to them. He requested people not hide any disease and that the government and medical staff were there for the public welfare.

The sanitization staff cleaned and sanitised the area. (ANI)

