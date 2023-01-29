Correct age of embracing motherhood is from 22-30 yrs, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that women should not wait too long for embracing motherhood and suggested embracing motherhood at the appropriate age between 22-30 years.

"It may lead to medical complications if it is delayed. The appropriate age for embracing motherhood is 22-30 years," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.



Sarma's statement came against the backdrop of his recent announcement of a crackdown on child marriage. He cited child marriages as the reason behind the prevalence of child pregnancy, which leads to high rates of maternal and infant mortalities in the state.

After distributing appointment letters to over 1,200 candidates of the Health & Family Welfare department and Assam police during a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering that, the state government is committed to stopping underage marriages and motherhood.

"In the next 5-6 months, thousands of husbands will be arrested as it is a crime to have sexual relations with a girl below 14 years of age, even if he is her legally wed husband. Those who marry younger girls below 18 years will also be brought to book," Sarma stated. (ANI)

