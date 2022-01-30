Corruption is like termite, people need to prioritize duties to get rid of it: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said corruption is like a termite that makes the country hollow and asserted that there is a need to get rid of it as soon as possible with the help of the people who need to prioritize duties.

PM Modi while addressing the nation in the 85th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' said that one crore children have sent him their 'Mann Ki Baat' via postcard.

While reading a postcard sent by Navya Verma from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, in which she wrote about India of her dream in 2047 where everybody lives a dignified life, where farmers are prosperous and where there is no corruption, PM Modi said, "Your dream for the nation is praiseworthy. The country is also taking rapid strides in this direction."



"Corruption is like a termite which makes the country hollow. Why wait for 2047 to get rid of it?" the Prime Minister said.

Stating that there is an urgent need to get rid of corruption, PM Modi said, "This is work all countrymen, today's youth have to do together; we have to do it as soon as possible. Therefore, it becomes very important that we give priority to our duties, where there is a sense of duty, where the duty is supreme -- there corruption does not exist."

'Mann ki Baat' is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. (ANI)

