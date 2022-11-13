Corruption rampant under BJP-led government: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 13 (ANI): AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal alleged that there is a high level of corruption in the country under the BJP-led government.

"There are many economic offenders like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi who fled to a foreign country. The BJP-led government promised the people of the country that they would bring back the black money. But it didn't happen. In coming days, the Finance Minister might bring legislation in the parliament in favour of economic offenders," said Badruddin Ajmal.

The AIUDF chief added that the Ajmal Foundation has taken the initiative to make good bureaucrats who would change the corruption system.



"We will have to fight against corruption. So, our Ajmal Foundation has taken the initiative to make good bureaucrats who will change the corrupt system in our society," he said.

He further said that politicians call him a communal person only for their political gain, but intellectuals or other persons don't.

Ajmal Foundation led by Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday felicitated 16 successful candidates of Ajmal Foundation who secured high ranks in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination results this year, during a function held in Guwahati. (ANI)

