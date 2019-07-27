Corruption was common in govt services during Congress rule: JP Nadda

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], July 27 (ANI): Firing a salvo of allegations against the previous Congress regimes, BJP working president JP Nadda said corruption was quite common in government services under Congress rule in Haryana but the BJP government has done away with the culture of bribe prevalent in the state.

"Earlier there used to be corruption in government services in Haryana. Under the BJP rule, the culture of the bribe has been done away with. Transfer industry used to run at the time of Congress regime, now no employee is harassed in name of transfers," said Nadda while addressing a meeting of BJP workers here on Saturday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the meeting. He reiterated the BJP's commitment of making "Congress-free India" saying that it means corruption-free and "commission-free" India.

"Along with making Congress-free India we have to make BJP's India. Congress free India means corruption-free India and Commission-free India. BJP's India means Ujjawala Bharat, Ayushman Bharat, Saubhgaya Bharat and Ujala Bharat," said Nadda.

He also slammed opposition parties for 'dynasty politics' and 'caste-based' politics while asserting that even a common party worker in BJP can reach the top position.

"Out of about 1300 political parties, some are doing politics of dynasty while others are doing caste politics. Only BJP is the party in which a common worker can reach up to the top level. Fathers of none of those who are at the top in BJP were in politics," said Nadda.

State Assembly elections are scheduled to be held at the end of the year. Nadda is on a two-day visit to Haryana to hold talks with the state leaders about forming a strategy for the Vidhan Sabha elections. (ANI)

