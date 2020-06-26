Cost of building new Kempegowda statue in airport should be borne by KIAL: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Thursday suggested that the cost of building and installing a new statue of Nada Prabhu Kempegowda in the Bengaluru airport should be borne by Kempegowda international airport (KIAL).

Shivakumar wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and welcomed the decision of erecting a statute of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda at KIAL but he also suggested that the chief minister should not spend state government's money on this.

He said that the Karnataka government has done many favours to airport authority earlier. (ANI)

