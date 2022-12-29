Cough syrup deaths: Congress links Gambia incident with Uzbekistan, BJP hits back

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly after having cough syrup manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical firm, has turned into a political row on Thursday after the Congress said that the Modi government should stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world.

The BJP hit out at Congress and said, "blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet linked the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

"Made in India cough syrups seem to be deadly. First, it was the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia and now it is that of 18 children in Uzbekistan. Modi Sarkar must stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world and take the strictest action," said Ramesh.

BJP leader Amit Malviya responded to the Congress leader's remark and said the deaths of the children in Gambia had nothing to do with the Indian cough syrup.



The death of children in Gambia had nothing to do with the consumption of cough syrup made in India. That has been clarified by the Gambian authorities and DCGI, both. But blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit. Shameful...," Malviya tweeted.

As many as 18 children died of acute respiratory disease after having a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical firm named Doc-Max, the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed.

In response to an email from ANI, seeking further details on the deaths, an official of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, "The WHO is in contact with the health authorities in Uzbekistan and is ready to assist in further investigations."

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said it will investigate the claim.

Previously, 66 children had died in Gambia allegedly after consuming India-made cough syrups. However, the Gambian government denied any link between the child deaths and the Indian cough syrups. (ANI)

