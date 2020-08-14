Could have proved majority without support of 19 MLAs but wouldn't be happy: Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the party will move a vote of confidence in the assembly and could have proved its majority even without the support of Sachin Pilot and 18 of his supporters, but that would not have given him happiness.

"We could have proved our majority even without these 19 MLAs (Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs who were supporting him) but it would not have given us happiness. We will bring a vote of confidence," Gehlot said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress said that it is united to take on the BJP which is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government.

The remarks came after a meeting of Congress Legislature Party which was attended by Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion had caused a crisis in the Congress government in the state.

Talking to reporters after the meeting held at Gehlot's residence, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said "everything went on well".

"Now the Congress family is united. We will fight against BJP's bad politics. The Congress party will stand united in Vidhan Sabha tomorrow," he said.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month, need to be forgiven and forgotten in the interest of the country, state, people and in the interest of democracy.

Last month, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership. (ANI)

