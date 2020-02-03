Couldn't do much to give boost to industries, says MP Labour minister

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Expressing his regret, Madhya Pradesh Labour Minister and Congress leader Mahendra Singh Sisodia said his government couldn't do anything to give a boost to the industrial sector.

The minister who was here to inaugurate the community hall at the Industry Park yesterday, said: "I've been a minister for a year now but we, along with the officials looking after the industries, couldn't do anything to give a boost to the industrial sector, I express my regret."

He also said that his government will do whatever it can for the betterment of Guna. "You called me here today and I got the opportunity to speak with you. The MP government will do whatever it can for Guna," he added.

Congress leader and Guna collector Bhaskar Lakshakar was also present at the event. (ANI)