Couldn't meet Lalu Yadav as his condition is not good, says Cong's Jharkhand unit chief

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Jharkhand's Congress unit president Rameshwar Oraon on Saturday went to meet former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), where he is undergoing treatment, but Oraon couldn't meet him.

"Out of humanity, I thought that I should meet Lalu Prasad Yadav in the hospital. So I went to meet him, but his health is not in good condition. So I was not able to meet him," Oraon said.

Dr DK Jha, who is responsible for Yadav's treatment, told media persons about his health.

"He is currently in stage 3A (45-59 per cent kidney functioning). Due to infection, he sometimes goes to stage 3B (30-44 per cent kidney functioning). He is strictly on a vegetarian diet, which will keep him normal," said Dr Jha.

"His blood pressure and sugar are stable. His kidney has been functioning at 50 per cent, on an average, for the one last year. We have stopped giving non-vegetarian food to him for the last two weeks due to which he is stable," added Dr Jha. (ANI)

