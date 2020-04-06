New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The meeting of the council of ministers will be held through video conferencing at 12 noon today.
Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 1 pm today via video conferencing.
On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a Union Cabinet meeting where ministers were seen observing social distancing, which is a precaution against COVID-19.
Prime Minister Modi announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with coronavirus. (ANI)
Council of ministers to meet at 12 noon today through video conferencing
ANI | Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:24 IST
New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The meeting of the council of ministers will be held through video conferencing at 12 noon today.