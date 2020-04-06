Representative Image
Council of ministers to meet at 12 noon today through video conferencing

ANI | Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:24 IST

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The meeting of the council of ministers will be held through video conferencing at 12 noon today.
Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 1 pm today via video conferencing.
On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a Union Cabinet meeting where ministers were seen observing social distancing, which is a precaution against COVID-19.
Prime Minister Modi announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with coronavirus. (ANI)

