New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): A councillor collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes broke out here between AAP and BJP councillors on Friday.
Ruckus broke out at Delhi Civic Centre once again as AAP and BJP Councillors jostled, manhandled and rained blows on each other.
This is the third day of commotion in the House. (ANI)
Councillor collapses at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes break out between AAP, BJP councillors
ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2023 19:37 IST
New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): A councillor collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes broke out here between AAP and BJP councillors on Friday.