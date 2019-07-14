Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III carrying Chandrayaan-2 in Sriharikota. (Picture courtesy: ISRO Twitter)
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III carrying Chandrayaan-2 in Sriharikota. (Picture courtesy: ISRO Twitter)

Countdown begins for launch of Chandrayaan-II tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:44 IST

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): The 20-hour countdown began on Sunday morning for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite.
The country's second lunar spacecraft will be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2:51 am on Monday.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the countdown started at 6.51 am today.
Chandrayaan-2, which has home-grown technology, will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. According to ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan, the landing site, at a latitude of about 70 degrees south, is the southernmost for any mission till date.
The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and it is expected to land on Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.
It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.
Ahead of the launch, Sivan visited Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Saturday.
After visiting the shrine, he told the media, "On Monday early morning, we are going to launch the most important and prestigious mission, Chandrayaan-2. A GSLV Mark-III vehicle is going to be used for the mission. After a successful launch, it will take nearly two months to land on the South Pole of Moon."
He said, "In future, the nation will depend more on planetary missions. After the country's first Moon mission Chandrayaan 1, which was launched in October 2008, we are now entering into Chandrayaan-2 mission."
Mylswamy Annadurai, Project Director of Chandrayaan-1, told ANI, "The data showed evidence for water in the exosphere of Moon, on the surface of Moon and also sub-surface and it triggered back to the Moon slogan. The South Pole is more of a resourceful place in case man has to land in future."
On the significance of the expedition, he said, "From a scientific point of view, there are also craters which have gone very deep into Moon and that will tell about possible origin and evolution of the solar system."
On Thursday, ISRO had conducted checks on the GSLV rocket at the launch pad in Sriharikota. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:42 IST

Panaji: Prakash Javadekar chairs IFFI 2019 meet

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday chaired a steering committee meeting of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:05 IST

Massive fire breaks out at Anaj Mandi in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI): A major fire broke out Sunday morning at Anaj Mandi in Ambala, a city 45.9 kilometers away from Chandigarh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:03 IST

Hyderabad: Man arrested for attempting to attack wife

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested a man named Sai Kumar for allegedly trying to attack his estranged wife with a sickle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:00 IST

Congress failed to link unemployment, agrarian crisis with...

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Congress party failed to link issues of unemployment, growth and agrarian distress to national security in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who claims that a "fair amount of introspection" on the defeat has been done in the party. Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:21 IST

Khattar takes part in Hisar Raahgiri, bats for 'Happy Haryana'

Hisar (Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took part in Hisar Raahgiri and batted for 'Happy Haryana'

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:04 IST

President offers prayers at Sri Vekateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India] (ANI): President Ramnath Kovind offered prayer at the temple of Sri Vekateswara Swamy at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning. He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:02 IST

Conmen dupe elderly woman of Rs 2 lakh worth gold ornaments in Odisha

Bhawanipatna (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): An elderly woman was allegedly duped here, after a gang of conmen escaped with gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh after fooling the lady.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:50 IST

Indian team reaches Wagah for Kartarpur Corridor talks

Wagah [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): The Indian team crossed the Wagah border on Sunday for holding the second round of talks with their Pakistani counterparts to finalise modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:45 IST

Shahjahanpur: Lack of infrastructure forces govt. school...

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Students of a government primary school in Shahjahanpur are forced to study under open sky due to lack of adequate building infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:20 IST

J-K: Man held for murdering grandparents in Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his grandparents here on Saturday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 08:51 IST

Prayagraj: Out to arrest cow smuggler police team attacked, 7...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Seven police personnel were injured in an attack by villagers when they went to arrest a man wanted in a case of cow smuggling, said officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:38 IST

Delhi: Man, wife arrested for kidnapping two-year-old girl from...

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A man and his wife were arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi on July 12.

Read More
iocl