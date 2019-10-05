Counter-insurgency drills begin as part of joint military exercise between India, Kazakhstan

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Troops of India and Kazakhstan are carrying out counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency drills in the fourth edition of annual military exercise KAZIND 2019 being held here.

The aim of the exercise is joint training of troops in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in both jungle and mountainous terrain. The exercise named KAZIND 2019 can be termed as a facade of long-standing strategic ties between India and Kazakhstan.

As part of the exercise important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations will be conducted. Both the armies will also share their valuable experiences in countering such situations and also refine drills and procedures for joint operations whenever the need arises.

The culmination of exercise will be done with a 72-hour exercise which will showcase the joint skills of soldiers while conducting counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations. (ANI)

