French Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday (Photo/ANI)
French Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday (Photo/ANI)

Countries should address cyber security in terror fight: France

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): France, which played a proactive role in the recent UN designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, on Monday said countries should address cyber security in the fight against terrorism.
French Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, who is here to do the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to his country for the G7 summit in August, also said that France supports India in the fight against terrorism and terror financing.
In an exclusive interview to ANI, he described Modi's visit as an "important moment" while touching on a wide range of issues of bilateral interests.
Commenting on the recent designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, the French Minister said, "The fight against terrorism is our priority. France stands alongside India in this fight and I think we must address different things - cybersecurity, for example, is crucial (so is) the fight against financing terrorism as I mentioned previously.
"It's an everyday fight and I can say that we (India-France) have a strong relation in that field."  
India and France worked closely to get the Pakistan-based JeM chief designated, especially after the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. A JeM operative rammed into a CRPF convoy in an explosive-laden vehicle, leading to the death of the Indian personnel.
Following this dastardly attack, India launched extensive diplomatic efforts to get Azhar designated as a global terrorist, which finally became a reality on May 1 when China lifted its technical hold on a proposal introduced by the US, the UK, and France in the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council.
"France is very committed at an international level to fight against terrorism and financing terrorism...We also know that India is very committed and we're very happy about that. A conference will be held in Australia which will show how the Indo-Pacific area is crucial to fight against the financing of terrorism," the minister said when asked about the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) not being impressed with Pakistan's efforts in combating terror financing.
Speaking on Modi's upcoming visit to France, Lemoyne said "President Macron and Prime Minister Modi have a strong relationship personally and that is why he was very happy to invite Modi to join the G7 leaders meeting at the end of August. India could provide a very interesting experience for the work that will be done in terms of numeric. Modi's participation will be preceded by bilateral visit; that could be a very important moment in the relations."  
He also spoke on the attempted break-in into Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale Project Management Team in Paris last month.
"Investigation is going on, Indian authorities would be updated when new details would be provided to us," he said.
Unidentified persons broke into India's Rafale office in Paris last month in a possible espionage attempt to steal data related to the aircraft critical to India's national security plans.
The French Minister further stated that India will get its first Rafale fighter jet by September this year.
"The first Rafale jets will land in India in September and it will be a very tough signal of the effectiveness of this cooperation. Thirty-six Rafale (jets) will be delivered one by one. It's very good news for the cooperation between France and India," he added.
The French Minister was received by the MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan at New Delhi on June 10. The two leaders held a meeting regarding the further deepening of the Indo-French strategic partnership and its contribution to more stable and sustainable world governance, according to the Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler.
Lemoyne also visited the Alliance Française de here on Monday to meet Indian alumni of top French Schools. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:46 IST

Heavy rainfall warning in parts of Gujarat due to cyclonic storm

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 10 (ANI): A heavy rainfall warning along with high wind speed has been issued in Saurashtra region and Kutch district of Gujarat for June 12, 13 and 14 due to a depression in the Arabian Sea which is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:46 IST

Problem not with EVM or VVPAT but with counting: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday once again raised questions on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines and said he would discuss the issue with other opposition m

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:43 IST

Condolences pour in for Girish Karnad from key politicians

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Veteran actor, writer, playwright and director Girish Karnad passed away on Monday in Bengaluru at the age of 81 and condolences poured in from prominent Indian politicians.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:38 IST

SC stays demolition of 5 posh coastal apartments in Kochi

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday stayed for six weeks the demolition of houses in five posh coastal apartments in Kochi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:24 IST

Rafale a tool for India's sovereignty, we don't care about...

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): France does not care about controversies and just wants to deliver the Rafale jets as it is a tool for better sovereignty for India, French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean Baptiste Lemoyne, said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:18 IST

Bus carrying pilgrims overturns, several injured

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 10 (ANI): A bus carrying pilgrims turned turtle in Ludhiana district's Doraha in the early hours of Monday, injuring over a dozen passengers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:48 IST

Fire breaks out in sports goods factory in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Fire broke out in a sports goods factory in Surajkund area on Monday. As many as eight fire tenders have reached the spot to control the fire, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:38 IST

Praful Patel joins ED investigation in airline seat allotment scam case

New Delhi (India) Jun 10 (ANI): Former Civil Aviation Praful Patel on Monday joined the investigation being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore rupee airline seat allocation scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:32 IST

Pilgrims rush brings traffic to standstill in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand [India], June 10 (ANI): With a large number of pilgrims paying a visit to Char Dham every day, the Uttarakhand's traffic has come to the standstill.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:27 IST

Modi, Shah, Yogi are supreme court for us: Sanjay Raut on Ram...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are equivalent to Supreme Court and asserted that the construction of Ram temple will sta

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:03 IST

WB: Wife of killed BJP worker alleges police negligence, demands...

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): Wife of one of the men allegedly killed during BJP-TMC workers clash, cried foul on Monday and accused the local police of turning a deaf ear towards her woes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:00 IST

Gave 'general description' about condition in Bengal to PM Modi,...

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday said he gave a "general description" about the condition in the state during meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read More
iocl