Countries supporting terrorists need to be held accountable in organised manner, says PM Modi at BRICS Summit

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Terrorism is the biggest problem the world is facing at present, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at the BRICS Summit while adding that all countries need to ensure that the nations that support terrorists are held accountable.

"Terrorism is the biggest problem facing the world today. We have to ensure that the countries that support the terrorists are held accountable and this problem is tackled in an organised manner," PM Modi said while addressing a virtual summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS).

"In 2021, BRICS will complete 15 years. Our 'sherpas' can make a report to evaluate the various decisions taken by us in the past years," he added.

The Prime Minister also mentioned about a comprehensive reform process under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

"We have started a comprehensive reform process under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) campaign. This campaign is based on the belief that a self-reliant and resilient India post-COVID can be a force multiplier for the global economy and make a strong contribution to the global value chains," said PM Modi.

"We also saw an example during COVID-19, when we were able to deliver essential medicines to more than 150 countries due to the capability of the Indian pharma industry. Our vaccine production and delivery capacity will also work in the interest of humanity like this," he added.

The 12th edition of the BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme of 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth', was held virtually today.

The summit was held in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)