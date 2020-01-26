Country belongs to 125 crore Indians, not to one political party: Ram Dev

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ram Dev on Sunday said that India belongs to 125 crore citizens and not to one political party or ideology.

"This country doesn't belong to a certain political party or a political ideology. It belongs to 125 crore Indians. Only with the great effort from each and every individual, we'll be able to become a superpower," Ram Dev told ANI.

India on Sunday celebrated 71st Republic Day.

"Each member of the society will have to play a crucial role to fight against the negative influence affecting the country," he said.

Speaking about the protest over CAA, he said: "The protest and demonstration that are taking place in the whole country with the intention to impede the harmony of the nation by anti-national forces."

The Yoga Guru also said that disruptive powers from outside the country would never want India to be economical, socially, politically and religiously stable.

"Because of the disruptive forces our economy is also getting affected," he added.

Ram Dev further said the responsible citizens should create a positive atmosphere in order to lay a prosperous economic path for the country.

"In order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'new India' with USD 5 trillion economy, one must contribute from every direction to achieve the goal," he said. (ANI)