Country faces real danger from 'rats' not Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at Raghubar Das government in Jharkhand over the Konar Canal fiasco, which was damaged in less than 12 hours of its inauguration and said that the country faces real danger from rats and not Muslims.

"In Jharkhand, the rats lead to the breaking of a dam, therefore, the country faces real danger from them and not from Muslims," Owaisi said while addressing a public gathering here during his two-day visit to Jharkhand ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

After a section of the canal broke, the state government in an August 30 statement said that the initial probe suspected "rat holes" causing damage to the canal.

During his address, the AIMIM chief also announced that his party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Extending support to the minority population, the Hyderabad MP heaped praise on tribal leader Jaipal Singh Munda for being a staunch supporter of tribal people.

In reference to the Adani Power Plant of Godda district from where power will be exported to Bangladesh, he said: "BJP and RSS call you (Minorities) Bangladeshi but they themselves are selling the power meant for you to Bangladesh".

The Hyderabad MP termed as "enemies" the BJP and RSS while criticising the ruling government for pushing for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand.

He further raised the issue of mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari and Alimuddin and said, his party will "take care of their families and ensured that justice is served". (ANI)

