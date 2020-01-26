Country facing grave challenges to Constitution: CPI's D Raja

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary D Raja expressed concerns on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day and said that the country is celebrating the day when it is facing "grave challenges to the very Constitution and democratic polity".

Speaking to ANI, D Raja said, "India celebrates Republic Day today. It is a celebration for everyone, the celebration is taking place when the country is facing grave challenges to the very Constitution, to the very democratic polity of the country. So all secular democratic parties have decided to observe this day by showing our commitment to the Constitution and asking people to come together expressing, articulating a strong commitment to the Constitution."

"Today our challenges are how to save the nation, how to save this Republic, how to save the Constitution. So we call people to come together and give a strong message to the ruling dispensation which is posing challenges and threats to the very Constitution and its spirit," the CPI leader said.

He also paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect. (ANI)

