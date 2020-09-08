Country liquor units raided in Andhra's Nellore, 3,500 litres jaggery wash destroyed

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Andhra Pradesh Police raided country liquor making units in Podalakur and Sydapuram Mandals of Nellore district on Monday and destroyed 3,500 litres of jaggery wash.

As per a statement issued by the police, "The police identified a unit at Brahmanapalli village in Podalakur Mandal, and found 1,700 litres of jaggery wash kept in 10 plastic containers ready for making country liquor and destroyed it."

Similarly, the police destroyed 1,800 litres of jaggery wash at Deva Remuru village in Sydapuram Mandals.

Jaggery wash is used in making illicitly distilled liquor.

Sale and transport of country liquor is a punishable offence under Andhra Pradesh liquor prohibition. (ANI)

