Country lost great administrator: Manmohan Singh remembers Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Remembering Congress' stalwart Sheila Dikshit, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Saturday said that the country has lost a great administrator and an outstanding leader who contributed enormously to the all-round development of Delhi.

In a letter written to Dikshit's son and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, Singh said, "I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad and shocking news of the untimely demise of our beloved Sheila Dikshit ji. The people of Delhi had a deep affection of Sheila ji and that is why she holds the distinction of being the only woman Chief Minister in India who has led her Party to three consecutive victories in Assembly Elections. In her death, our country has lost a great administrator and an outstanding leader who contributed enormously to the all-round development of Delhi."

He continued, "I take this opportunity to convey to you and other members of your family my heartfelt condolences on this bereavement. We pray to the Almighty to give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter said, "This is a huge loss to both Congress party and Delhi. The Congress party workers will remember her as someone who always stepped up and fought for the party whenever the situation demanded."

Kharge asserted that the people of Delhi will always remember her as a distinguished Chief Minister who led them for 15 years and transformed the national capital into a world-class capital city.

"The people of Delhi will always remember her as a popular leader and distinguished Chief Minister who led them for 15 years and transformed New Delhi into a world-class capital city. She will always be remembered for her contributions towards the development and growth of New Delhi. Everyone who knew her across party lines will always remember her grace, generosity and warmth," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal remembered Dikshit as a "noble-minded politician".

"Under her 15 year-long administration, she undertook exceptional steps to develop the socio-economic infrastructure of the national capital, and that was the golden days of development in Delhi. She was a noble-minded politician and she upheld this quality throughout her life," Venugopal said in a condolence message written to Sandeep Dikshit.

He added, "Being the Governor of Kerala, though for a shorter period, she could earn the respect of people across the state. In spite of her bad health, she strenuously led the Party in the last Lok Sabha election and she was earnestly dedicated for the cause of Congress Party's performance in the upcoming Assembly Election in Delhi. The untimely demise Sheila Dikshitji is a great loss to the country and Congress Party. The nation will remember her as one of the strongest women political leader in the modern political history of the country."

Dikshit's mortal remains were kept at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin East area and will be kept at the AICC headquarters on Sunday morning. The last rites will be held at 2:30 pm.

Dikshit, who died at 3.55 pm at a hospital, had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and in 2013.

She was credited for national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system. (ANI)

