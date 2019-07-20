Sheila Dikshit (File photo)
Sheila Dikshit (File photo)

Country lost great administrator: Manmohan Singh remembers Sheila Dikshit

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:27 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Remembering Congress' stalwart Sheila Dikshit, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Saturday said that the country has lost a great administrator and an outstanding leader who contributed enormously to the all-round development of Delhi.
In a letter written to Dikshit's son and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, Singh said, "I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad and shocking news of the untimely demise of our beloved Sheila Dikshit ji. The people of Delhi had a deep affection of Sheila ji and that is why she holds the distinction of being the only woman Chief Minister in India who has led her Party to three consecutive victories in Assembly Elections. In her death, our country has lost a great administrator and an outstanding leader who contributed enormously to the all-round development of Delhi."
He continued, "I take this opportunity to convey to you and other members of your family my heartfelt condolences on this bereavement. We pray to the Almighty to give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude."
Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter said, "This is a huge loss to both Congress party and Delhi. The Congress party workers will remember her as someone who always stepped up and fought for the party whenever the situation demanded."
Kharge asserted that the people of Delhi will always remember her as a distinguished Chief Minister who led them for 15 years and transformed the national capital into a world-class capital city.
"The people of Delhi will always remember her as a popular leader and distinguished Chief Minister who led them for 15 years and transformed New Delhi into a world-class capital city. She will always be remembered for her contributions towards the development and growth of New Delhi. Everyone who knew her across party lines will always remember her grace, generosity and warmth," he said.
Echoing similar sentiments, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal remembered Dikshit as a "noble-minded politician".
"Under her 15 year-long administration, she undertook exceptional steps to develop the socio-economic infrastructure of the national capital, and that was the golden days of development in Delhi. She was a noble-minded politician and she upheld this quality throughout her life," Venugopal said in a condolence message written to Sandeep Dikshit.
He added, "Being the Governor of Kerala, though for a shorter period, she could earn the respect of people across the state. In spite of her bad health, she strenuously led the Party in the last Lok Sabha election and she was earnestly dedicated for the cause of Congress Party's performance in the upcoming Assembly Election in Delhi. The untimely demise Sheila Dikshitji is a great loss to the country and Congress Party. The nation will remember her as one of the strongest women political leader in the modern political history of the country."
Dikshit's mortal remains were kept at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin East area and will be kept at the AICC headquarters on Sunday morning. The last rites will be held at 2:30 pm.
Dikshit, who died at 3.55 pm at a hospital, had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and in 2013.
She was credited for national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:12 IST

Cash, silver coins seized by SIT in connection with IMA Jewels case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a search operation conducted in connection with I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels case at Adoni Infrastructures, Rs 4,62,70,000 was seized, said Girish, Head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:10 IST

Hyderabadi woman stranded in Oman rescued

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): A Hyderabadi woman who was stranded in Oman has been rescued and sent back to India with the help of the Indian Embassy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:07 IST

Sheila Dikshit is the architect of modern Delhi: PC Chacko

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Saturday, while paying tribute to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today following cardiac arrest, called her the "architect of modern Delhi".

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:03 IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tri-Service band performance postponed due...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A Tri-Service band performance scheduled to be held at India Gate on July 21 has been postponed to July 22 due to the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Indian Army said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:01 IST

J-K police files charge sheet against 6 terror associates

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Budgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday filed a charge sheet against six terror associates affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr, as per records available with the police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:50 IST

Technical snag fixed, Chandrayaan-2 ready for launch: Ex-ISRO chief

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman A S Kiran Kumar on Saturday said that Chandrayaan-2 is ready for launch on July 22.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:47 IST

Sheila Dikshit brought humanity, excellence to everything she...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Paying tribute to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that late Congress leader brought "grace, humanity, wisdom, and excellence to everything she did."

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:42 IST

Doing everything to provide relief to people affected by floods:...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the state government is doing everything possible to provide relief to those affected by floods across the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:29 IST

Ahead of trust vote, CLP leaders to meet on Sunday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders has been called at the Taj Hotel here on Sunday ahead of the floor test of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's government on July 22.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:27 IST

Indore: Lady SI who breastfed baby rescued from garbage to...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Anila Parashar, the lady sub-inspector who became famous for breast-feeding a baby girl rescued from a pile of garbage, will be conferred with the Iconic Personality Award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:22 IST

Delhi: Driver of car that hit pedestrians in Nand Nagri area held

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Police have arrested the driver of the car that hit pedestrians in Nand Nagri area on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:18 IST

Delhi will remember Sheila Dikshit for growth and development: Kiran Bedi

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away here earlier today.

Read More
iocl