Country lost great administrator, outstanding leader: Manmohan Singh on Jaipal Reddy's death

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday paid tributes to deceased Congress leader Jaipal Reddy and recalled his contribution towards the betterment of poor and downtrodden.

In a condolence letter addressed to Reddy's wife Lakshmi, the former Rajya Sabha member said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing away of my dear friend and veteran Congress leader Jaipal Reddy. He was a treasure of wisdom and knowledge."

Singh also termed it a great loss for the country and said, "In his death, our country has lost a great administrator and an outstanding leader who always worked for the betterment of the poor and downtrodden people of the society."

Earlier on Sunday, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a condolence letter to the wife of the late Congress leader and described him as a powerful orator, who was always at the forefront to put forth the party's views.

Reddy breathed his last at the age of 77 in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday. He was Member of Parliament for five terms and occupied important ministerial positions in the centre. (ANI)

