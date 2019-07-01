Country-made liquor worth over Rs 2 lakh seized in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Maharashtra police on Sunday raided two different places here and seized country-made liquor from these locations.

As per an official statement, the value of liquor seized in the raids was ascertained to be Rs 2,27,585.

Moreover, three persons were arrested in connection with the matter.

"The police raided two different locations and seized country-made liquor worth Rs 2, 27, 585 and arrested three persons connected in this regard," read the statement issued by the police.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

