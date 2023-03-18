Country moving forward with vision of women-centric development: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that the country is moving forward with the vision of women-centric development.

Om Birla was addressing students of Daulat Ram College of the University of Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The country is moving forward with the vision of women-centric development. There is confidence in women's power in new India. The achievements that women are registering their names in every sphere of life today give confidence that the country's resolutions will come true in the Amrit Kaal."



Birla opined, "Respect for women's power is a part of Indian tradition and culture."

Remembering social reformers like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitri Bai Phule, and Babasaheb Ambedkar, Birla said, "Their contribution to women empowerment will always be remembered."

Recalling the contributions of women in India's freedom struggle, Birla said, "Women played an important role in India's freedom movement. In fact, it was Rani Laxmibai who laid the foundation of the freedom movement."



Birla emphasized that our freedom struggle could be successful due to the participation of women in large numbers.

Referring to the increasing participation of women in the development of the country since independence, Birla said, "Today women are playing a leading role in every field. From fighter planes to protecting the borders, be it paramilitary forces, everywhere women are leading from the front. Lakhs of women through Self Help Groups (SHGs) are making a big difference in society by starting their own small industries."

Lok Sabha Speaker expressed happiness that whenever officers of any All India Service come to Parliament for educational tours, he finds that the women probationers are more than men.

"Over the period of time, the political participation of women has also increased. When our country became independent, the number of women in the Constituent Assembly was 15. Whereas, today 115 women are representing the country in the Parliament of India. Today, more than 14 lakh women are leading and bringing social and economic changes in society in all the democratic institutions in rural and urban areas," Birla noted.

Mentioning the role of youth in nation-building, Birla said, "Youth power is facing important challenges with their innovation and creativity. It is only through education that we can bring about a real change for the social emancipation of women."

He urged the youth to ensure that every step they take should positively contribute to the empowerment of women in society.

He even asked them to focus on improving the lives of women, especially those living in rural areas. (ANI)

