Country not made by its government but by 'sanskara' of citizens, says PM Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Sunday that a country is not made of its government but by the ethos ('Sanskara') of each and every citizen.

"Country is not made by the government but by the 'Sanskara' of each and every citizen. The Sanskara of citizens makes their commitment stronger," said PM Modi at the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.

He started his address with the chant of "Har Har Mahadev".

"In our country, the concept of nation or Rashtra is that it is made by 'Sanskara'and 'Sanskriti' (culture) and not by 'Satta' or who won and who lost," he said.

"I am the representative of Varanasi. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to have blessings of so many saints," he said.

Amid chants of Vedic mantras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Jangamwadi Math to participate in the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. (ANI)

