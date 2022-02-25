Country on tail of third wave; will gradually move towards endemic: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on COVID cases in the country

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases continue to be reported below the 20,000 mark, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Randeep Guleria on Friday said the country is currently witnessing the 'tail' of the third wave, however, it will gradually reach the stage of endemic.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Guleria said, "India is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. We will gradually move into a stage where it may become endemic but right now I think we are still seeing the tail of the third wave."

A disease outbreak is endemic when it is consistently present but limited to a particular region. A pandemic is declared when the disease is spread across various countries, as per the World Health Organisation data.

Dr Guleria also urged the people to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.



"We must be cautious over the appropriate behaviour which is very important. People must follow the guidelines which are from the Government of India," he said.

He further explained the importance of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

"For those who have not caught themselves vaccinated, I would like to reassure them once more that please come get yourself vaccinated. Don't be worried about what social media says about the side effects vaccines are safe. They will also protect you from severe disease hospitalisation and death. If you have to take your second dose, do please come forward."

Dr Guleria's remarks came while attending a mega blood donation camp organised by AIIMS this time.

India registered as many as 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 1.28 per cent and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. The ministry informed that about 176.86 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive to fight against the virus.

On February 24, India reported 14,148 fresh COVID-19 cases. On February 23, India reported as many as 15,102 fresh COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

