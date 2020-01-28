Country progressing with youthful thinking, does surgical strike and teaches lessons to terrorists: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that today there is 'Yuva Soch' and the country is progressing with youthful thinking. "That is the reason it does surgical strike, airstrike and teaches a lesson to terrorists after entering their residence," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing a function of National Cadet Corps (NCC) here.

"Our government did what your youthful thinking and young heart want. Today there is a National War Memorial in Delhi and also a National Police Memorial. Youth energy is the biggest strength today. This energy has always handled this country. This energy will also handle this decade," said Modi.

Earlier today, praising NCC for inculcating discipline and commitment in the youth, Prime Minister Modi said these qualities are directly associated with the development of the country.

"NCC instils the youth of the country with energy, discipline, devotion, commitment and more such qualities. These are directly associated with the development of the country," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had presented awards to the best cadets. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the three wing-chiefs were also present on the occasion.

The cadets from Bhutan, Russia, and Nepal participated in the event held today.

"No one can stop a country if its youth has all these values. 65 per cent of Indians are below 35 years of age, making India a young country. It is important that India's thought is young as well," added Modi. (ANI)