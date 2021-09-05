Country supporting farmers in their fight to save agriculture, says Priyanka Gandhi

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), September 5 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that the whole country is supporting famers in their fight to repeal three central farm laws.

"Farmers are the voice and pride of this country. No power can beat the farmers' voice for their rights. The whole country is supporting the farmers in their fight to save agriculture and their hard work," she tweeted with hashtag #Muzaffarnagar_Kisan_Mahapanchayat.



Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday organised Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar against the three central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They also had several rounds of discussion with the Centre to resolve the issue but the impasse remains. (ANI)

